Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Wedding: Ace badminton player gets a surprise bridal shower party; SEE PHOTOS

Jwala Gutta shared a few photos of herself posing with her girls at bachelorette party ahead of her wedding with Vishnu Vishal.
2954 reads Mumbai
Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and her actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal will tie the knot on April 22, 2021. The couple recently took to social media and made an official announcement about the same. The official wedding announcement note read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage. In a private affair in the presence of near and dear, we are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Gutta Jwala and Vishnu Vishal."

Just a few days ahead of her wedding, Jwala Gutta got a super sweet and beautiful bridal shower surprise from her friends. The stunner took to social media and shared a few photos of herself posing with her girls at a bachelorette party. Jwala wrote, "What would I do without my girls... Thank you @amritavir for hosting this amazing day..And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me." One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looks super happy and pretty in a yellow dress. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1)

The couple got engaged during the lockdown. It was Vishnu Vishal who proposed his ladylove for the wedding on her birthday. From going on Maldives holiday to being supportive of each other, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have always grabbed attention over their love-dovey posts on social media. They have been setting major couples ever since they made their relationship official last year. 

