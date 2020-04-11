Vishnu Vishal drops an intriguing hint about the title of his upcoming film leaving the fans curious

Vishnu Vishal dropped an update about his upcoming film. The actor shared an intriguing picture hinting at the title announcement of his next film.

Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal dropped an update about his upcoming film. The actor shared an intriguing picture hinting at the title announcement of his upcoming film. The actor had shared a poll on his social media account asking the fans whether the makers of the film should unveil the title of the film or wait for the lockdown to get over. The fans responded positively, stating that the makers must release the film's title. Now, the actor has shared a photo that has left the fans guessing about the film's title.

The actor wrote in his tweet that the official title announcement will be out today at 4.07 PM. This news has got fans and film audiences very excited. Vishnu Vishal featured in the film, Silukkuvarupatti Singam and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's next film. Vishnu also mentioned in his tweet that he was meant to start work on his next project on April 11, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film.

Check out Vishnu Vishal's tweet:

As most of you voted a 'YES',

TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER of my next film will be out tomorrow evening at 04.07PM. Here's a little sneak peek into the world we are about to create#VishnuVishalsNEXT pic.twitter.com/Vqm5ZvF54x — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (TheVishnuVishal) April 10, 2020

But, now, the fans of Vishnu Vishal have no reason to be disappointed, as the actor has said that the title announcement of his next film is coming out today at 4.07 PM. The south actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account. Vishnu Vishal will also feature in a film called FIR. The film's first look was extremely promising and the actor's part is reportedly very hard-hitting. Now, all eyes are on the title announcement of Vishnu's film.

