Vishnu Vishal expresses his wish to meet son Aryan who is with his ex wife Rajini; Shares adorable photos

Actor Vishnu Vishal married his longtime girlfriend Rajini Natraj in 2011, however, things didn't work out between them and the duo parted ways. Vishnu Vishal got divorced with his wife Rajini Natraj in 2018 after seven years of marriage. The estranged couple has a son named Aryan. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2017. Vishnu Vishal is currently away from his son due to lockdown and he can't wait to meet him. The Mohandas actor took to social media and shared a few adorable photos of his son playing at home.

He tweeted, "Waiting to meet my son #Aryan once things get better...Folded handsLets pray for humanity..This is him during lockdown...stayin at home." Well, the actor might have moved on in life but he is setting major goals by fulfilling his duties as a father. A year after separating from his wife, Vishnu moved on and is currently dating the ace badminton player Jawala Gutta. The Ratsasan actor keeps sharing selfies with Jwala, thus, hinting about their strong relationship.

Waiting to meet my son #Aryan once things get better...Lets pray for humanity..

This is him during lockdown...stayin at home #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VL3wthy96q — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 16, 2020

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal OPENS up on his divorce; Says he's hurt Jwala Gutta & Amala Paul being blamed for his separation

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be seen next in Mohandas. The first look of the film was released recently and it received good response on social media. Mohandas is helmed by Kalavu-fame Murali Karthick.

The film is bankrolled under Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner. The music of the film is given by KS Sundaramurthy.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×