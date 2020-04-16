Vishnu Vishal expresses his wish to meet son Aryan who is with his ex wife Rajini; Shares adorable photos
Actor Vishnu Vishal married his longtime girlfriend Rajini Natraj in 2011, however, things didn't work out between them and the duo parted ways. Vishnu Vishal got divorced with his wife Rajini Natraj in 2018 after seven years of marriage. The estranged couple has a son named Aryan. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2017. Vishnu Vishal is currently away from his son due to lockdown and he can't wait to meet him. The Mohandas actor took to social media and shared a few adorable photos of his son playing at home.
Waiting to meet my son #Aryan once things get better...Lets pray for humanity..
This is him during lockdown...stayin at home #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VL3wthy96q
— VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 16, 2020
On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be seen next in Mohandas. The first look of the film was released recently and it received good response on social media. Mohandas is helmed by Kalavu-fame Murali Karthick.
The film is bankrolled under Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner. The music of the film is given by KS Sundaramurthy.
