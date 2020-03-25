Vishnu Vishal flaunts his abs & sets major fitness goals; Requests fans to stay focused during 21 day lockdown

Actor Vishnu Vishal is among the celebs who is setting major fitness goals while self-quarantined due to Coronavirus outbreak. The latest video sees him flaunting his well-toned body.

PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown in the country yesterday and celebrities made sure to extend their support for the initiative taken to fight coronavirus outbreak. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media and requested their fans to stay indoors and safe. Meanwhile, the celebs are also setting examples and motivating their fans to be productive while self-quarantined. Actor Vishnu Vishal is among the celebs who is setting major fitness goals while locked inside the house.

The latest video sees him flaunting his well-toned body. Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and shared a video of him doing a heavy workout. He wrote, "Trying to keep myself focussed mentally and physically during this tuff phase.21 days lockdown.Together we can pull this off.Remember break 21days goal in to smaller goals.3day goal 7 times .Live each 3day goal by breaking it into 1 day at a time.Flexed bicepsFlexed bicepsFlexed biceps #StayHomeIndia."

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in FIR ( Faizal Ibrahim Raiz). The shooting of the film was expected to kick-start in March but due to Coronavirus outbreak, it has been pushed now.

For the film, Vishnu Vishal has followed a strict workout schedule. The actor has tweeted, "For 60 days i followed 6 pack diet and workout schedule which was low salt,no sugar,no to very little oil,low carbs,high protein and workout twice a day!!!"

Check out his latest workout video below:

Trying to keep myself focussed mentally and physically during this tuff phase.21 days lockdown.Together we can pull this off.Remember break 21days goal in to smaller goals.3day goal 7 times .Live each 3day goal by breaking it into 1 day at a time. #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/d62uwfy3Dn — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 24, 2020

