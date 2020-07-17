  1. Home
Vishnu Vishal gets a sweet birthday surprise from girlfriend Jwala Gutta and fans are gushing over it

The FIR actor, Vishnu Vishal shared a stunning photo of him with girlfriend Jwala Gutta as he got a lovely birthday surprise from her.
The south actor Vishnu Vishal is celebrating his birthday today. The Ratsasan actor received a sweet birthday from his lady love Jwala Gutta. The FIR actor shared a stunning photo of him with girlfriend Jwala Gutta as he got a lovely birthday surprise from Jwala Gutta. The photo sees Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal in a happy mood. The picture also sees a cake and the southern actor is holding some in his hand, as he is enjoying the sweet surprise from his lady love Jwala Gutta.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will feature in the upcoming film FIR and Mohandas. The makers of the highly anticipated flick FIR, released a new promo of the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The southern star Vishnu Vishal will be essaying the role of Irfan Ahmed in the Manu Anand film. The first look poster of the Manu Anand directorial saw the lead character been hurt and bruised badly and is hung by handcuffs. The first look poster of FIR has managed to impress the fans and film audiences immensely.

Check out the tweet

The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting to know more about the thriller titled FIR. The latest promo of FIR is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The south star Vishnu Vishal also gave the fans a glimpse of his other film called Mohandas.

