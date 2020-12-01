Vishnu Vishal joins the sets of Manu Anand’s FIR; Shares PHOTO from the sets

Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film FIR, while revealing that he has joined the sets of the film.

By now, we all know that Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in the action thriller FIR. At a time when we are all waiting for updates about the film, Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and shared a BTS photo after joining the sets. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. Reportedly, the film will revolve around a young Muslim man, whose life take a topsy-turvy, after he faces an unfortunate situation. The film also has Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles.

Earlier in June, the makers released a gripping teaser of the film and it received tremendous positive reviews. Apparently, Manu Anand is a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon, and when he narrated the script, the ace director instantly agreed to play the role. Talking about the same, Vishnu Vishal said in an interview with The Times Of India, “When I heard the script, I felt we needed someone majestic with a great voice and body language. It’s a complex character and a very important one in the script, so we had a lot of discussions on who to cast. I suggested to the director that we should approach Gautham sir”.

It was also revealed that Gautham’s role is not cameo and that he would appear throughout the movie, right from the first half till the climax. It is expected that more updates about the film will be revealed in the upcoming days.

