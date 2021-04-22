Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta smile radiantly & pose for PHOTOS as their pre wedding ceremonies begin with a bang

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal and Badminton player Gwala Gutta are all set to tie the knot today in an intimate ceremony.

After several speculations and news reports, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are finally all set to tie the knot today in a private ceremony. Now, ahead of their wedding, the couple’s photos from their pre-wedding ceremony are here and they are making the rounds on social media. In the photos, Jwala can be seen beaming with joy during her Haldi ceremony. The couple also posed for some photos with their kin.

A couple of weeks back, Vishnu Vishal announced about their wedding on social media by sharing a photo of their wedding invitation. Announcing the news on his social media space, Vishnu Vishal “LIFE IS A JOURNEY... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED”. Now that the photos of their pre-wedding ceremonies are here, fans are desperately waiting for the couple’s wedding photos.

See the photos here:

In March, Vishnu Vishal confirmed during an interview that he will tie the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta soon. Jwala Gutta too shared photos with her friends as they threw her a bridal shower. In the photos, Jwala was seen in an off-white gown and wore a sash that had "Bride-to-be" written on it. Recently, the couple made the headlines when they both shared photos from their vacation in the Maldives, and the photos instantly went viral on all social media platforms. They both have been actively supporting each other on social media in their journey. We wish the couple all the best.

