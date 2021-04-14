Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta Wedding: Ratsasan actor's journey with badminton star post his divorce with Rajini

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's love story might be quite an ordinary one from being just friends to lovers but it has been special for the two.

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who was recently seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Kadaan is tying the knot with Jawla Gutta on April 22. Months after getting engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta, the actor has confirmed he is getting married next week and that it will be an intimate affair due to new COVID 19 restrictions. In a statement, he said, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage. In a private affair, in the presence of near & dear we are getting married." Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's love story might be quite an ordinary one from being just friends to lovers but it has been special for the two.

The Ratsasan star met Jwala Gutta while he was going through a bad phase, on a personal front with his now ex-wife Rajini. They were friends for a year and started knowing each other only then. On New Years 2020, the couple posted a few photos together and soon they went viral on social media. Jwala announced that she is in a relationship with beau Vishnu. She wrote on Instagram, "To new beginnings...HAPPY NEW YEAR (sic)."

Since Jwala lives in Hyderabad and Vishnu in Chennai, they couldn't meet each other due to lockdown. But stood by each other and interacted through video calls. They have seen their fair share of ups and downs and have always kept their commitment to each other.



Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020 During the lockdown, on Jwala's birthday, Vishnu Vishal surprised her by proposing her for engagement. Vishnu took to Twitter and shared a few photos as they exchanged rings at home. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala..New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings."

Vishnu Vishal had never revealed the real reason behind his divorce from Rajini, however, he spilled the beans saying the question of ‘You’ve changed’ came into being and things turned unexpected. Vishnu Vishal had also taken to social media and posted about the issues he had been facing - divorce, injury, alcoholism and depression – and also revealed how he managed to overcome them. "I took the Vaaranam Aayiram way," begins Vishnu’s tweet, and goes on as such, "I wish to share something about myself today. My journey so far has been a blessed one, marred by ups and downs just like anyone else’s. But the last two and a half years have been extremely difficult, filled with dark days and darker nights."

“I reached out for help, started therapy and underwent treatment for depression. Taking charge of my life, I started working out under a professional trainer, started eating healthy, restricted alcohol, practised yoga, cut judgmental people out of my life, blocked negative people on social media, spent more time with family, and a few close friends who always keep me in a positive state of mind. I started focusing on myself and my work,” he further wrote.

I took the VAARANAM AAYIRAM way P.S - Sorry for the long letter but i had to put my heart out to all my lovely fans and friends :)

#motivation #lifelessons #thewayback #train #painandgain #facingchallenges pic.twitter.com/jKWHzahoHR — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) January 16, 2020

Vishnu Vishal, in an interview with India Today, had opened up about how when he posts pictures of Jwala, a section of people pass insensitive comments. He also added saying that people blamed his rumoured relationship with Amala Paul behind his separation with Rajini. Talking about the same, the actor said, "What hurts me is, people, start assuming things and start commenting about one’s life without even realising the truth. When I post pictures of Jwala or when she does, a section of people manipulate things and pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Raatchasan. I can’t prove them wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as it's something personal."

The love of our lives has turned 4 today....

Need you blessings...#HBDAryan pic.twitter.com/OAA8qqiEjK — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) January 31, 2021

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×