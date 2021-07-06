Vishnu Vishal looks dapper in his latest photo as he kickstarts shooting of Mohandas

Mohandas is produced under the actor’s own banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz and is touted to be a dark thriller.

Vishnu Vishal is known for picking roles that satiate the actor in him. He’s also known to be a huge fitness freak. The actor is quite good at cricket as well. He got hitched to Badminton player Jwala Gutta in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on April 22 with less than 30 guests in attendance, the photos and videos of which went viral on the internet. Vishnu Vishal took to Instagram to update that he’s back on the sets of Mohandas. He had wrapped up the first schedule of the film in March before the second wave of the coronavirus was up against us. Mohandas is directed by Murali Karthick who had previously directed 'Kalavu' for an OTT platform.

Mohandas is produced under the actor’s own banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz and is touted to be a dark thriller. The actor is said to play a civil engineer in the film which has Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead while popular Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen in an important role. KS Sundaramurthy scores the music while the cinematography is by Vignesh Rajagopalan.

The teaser of the film that had released a while back had struck a chord with the audience. His other films include FIR, which is also produced by the actor and stars Manjima Mohan as the female lead. Vishnu was last seen in director Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu), which released in theatres early this year. Ratsasan 2 with director Ramkumar is also another film of his that has been announced.

