Vishnu Vishal looks dapper in the latest PHOTO and the fans can't stop gushing over it

The Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal has shared a classy picture of himself on Twitter. The latest photo of the actor sees him in a dapper look. Vishnu Vishal looks handsome in a dark coloured t-shirt and white pants. The fans and followers of the actor are simply awestruck and cannot stop gushing over the actor's latest photo. On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be seen in the upcoming film FIR. This film will feature actor Vishnu Vishal as Irfan Ahmed. The makers of the upcoming film, FIR released a video on the lead star's birthday.

The actor also tweeted about it saying that director Manu Anand has a surprise video for the actor on his birthday. The fans and film audiences were delighted to see the video from the film which gives a glimpse of the lead actor's character named Irfan Ahmed. As per news reports, Vishnu Vishal essays a character who has studied Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras. The news reports further go on to add that Vishnu Vishal's character faces some mysterious situation and lands himself into deep trouble.

The fans and followers of the actor are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen.

Check out the photo

New times..

New challenges...

New times..

New challenges...

HOPE wil help us sail through pic.twitter.com/22qXNb3Qib — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) August 25, 2020

The filming work had to be suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching Vishnu Vishal on the silver screen. The actor recently shared some happy news about his film Ratsasan. This film bagged the top spot among the best Tamil films.

