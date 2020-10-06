Vishnu Vishal looks sleek in his latest PHOTO; Actor advises his fans 'Just hang in there'

Vishnu Vishal is seen in a sporty look and the fans of the actor are always delighted to see his latest photos. Check it out.

The Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal shared a sleek picture on his Twitter handle. The actor is seen in a sporty look and the fans of the actor are always delighted to see his latest photos. The well known actor from the southern film industry, Vishnu Vishal has a massive fan following on his social media handles. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Mohandas. The lead actor of the much awaited film had shared a poll on his Twitter account asking his fans and followers to vote as to whether they wanted to wait until the lockdown is over for the film's first look. The fans voted in favour of releasing the first look of Mohandas before the lockdown ends.

The actor then shared an intriguing picture which hinted at what the film might look like. Later on, Vishnu Vishal also shared the first glimpse of the film, which looks extremely intense and hard hitting in nature. The fans and followers of the Ratsasan actor were delighted to see the first look of the film and are now eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

The actor Vishnu Vishal will also be seen as the lead in the upcoming thriller called FIR. The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers wherein the lead actor is seen handing by cuffs. Vishnu Vishal had recently shared a happy news about his murder mystery flick Ratsasan which was named amongst the top rated films.

