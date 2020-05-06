Vishnu Vishal on meeting girlfriend Jwala Gutta for the 1st time: I met her at actor Vishal’s family function

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal opened up that he met his girlfriend Jwala Gutta in a family function of actor Vishal.

While having a question-and-answer session with his fans and followers on Instagram, Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal opened up about his first meeting with girlfriend Jwala Gutta. He stated that they both met during the sangeet ceremony of actor Vishal’s sister and they became friends. Later, love bloomed between them and now they are in a steady relationship. Of late, Vishnu Vishal has been making headlines and his pictures are going viral on social media.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has a couple of movies namely FIR and Mohan Das. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will also be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik. The teaser started with a quote of Mahatma Gandhi. As soon as the teaser was released, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

As far as FIR is concerned, the film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. Apparently, the film will revolve around a young Muslim man, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he faces an unfortunate situation. The film also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will be seen in a crucial role in FIR.

