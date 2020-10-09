Vishnu Vishal opens up after Soori’s allegations against his father; Says the Aranmanai actor owes him money

Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and stated that the case against his father was fake and that it was Soori who owes them money.

It was reported recently that actor Soori was cheated on the purchase of a property worth Rs 2.70 crore, and it was reported that actor Vishnu Vishal’s father was also involved in the alleged scam. However, now, Vishnu Vishal has taken to his Twitter space and shared a statement saying that it was a false allegation. He also added that Soori owes their production house money which he got as an advance for a film which did not take off.

Adding that he has faith in the government and the laws, Vishnu Vishal stated that he believes truth will come out and the true accused will be punished. He wrote in his statement, “It is so shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously vested interests are working. In fact, Mr Soori has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance paid to him in 2017 for a film 'Kavarimaan Parabarai' which eventually was dropped.”

He further wrote, “We have complete faith in law and judiciary system. It may not be appropriate to elaborate further at this point in time and we will strictly go by what law permits. Fans and well wishers are requested to await till the moment of truth. Also request media to report in this with correct facts. Once things are clear, I will take proper action within the limits of law.”

