Vishnu Vishal OPENS up on his divorce; Says he's hurt Jwala Gutta & Amala Paul being blamed for his separation

Vishnu Vishal recently opened up how when he posts pictures of Jwala, a section of people pass insensitive comments. He also added saying that people blamed his rumoured relationship with Amala Paul behind his separation with Rajini.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who will be seen next in Mohandas, parted ways with wife Rajini on November 13, 2018. The news had left everyone in shock. Vishnu Vishal had never revealed the real reason behind their divorce, however, later he spilled the beans saying the question of ‘You’ve changed’ came into being and things turned unexpected. His divorce led him to depression but slowly he did come out of it. Of late, the actor's relationship with badminton player Jwala Gutta is the talk of the town.

During a recent interview with India Today, Vishnu Vishal opened up about how when he posts pictures of Jwala, a section of people pass insensitive comments. He also added saying that people blamed his rumoured relationship with Amala Paul behind his separation with Rajini. Talking about the same, the actor said, "What hurts me is, people, start assuming things and start commenting about one’s life without even realising the truth. When I post pictures of Jwala or when she does, a section of people manipulate things and pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Raatchasan. I can’t prove them wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as its something personal."

On being asked if marriage is on cards with Jwala, Vishnu Vishal said, " I believe in companionship for life." Further adding that he is not looking for second marriage and is spending time with Jwala as they both understand each other.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal's GF Jwala Gutta shares cute pic as she misses him in quarantine period; Actor has lovely reply

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More