Vishnu Vishal OPENS UP on his marriage plans with Jwala Gutta; Says he is extremely happy

Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta have never tried to hide their relationship and have always expressed their love for each other publicly. Jwala Gutta recently attended Haathi Mere Saathi promotions with her fiance Vishnu Vishal. The couple grabbed all the eyeballs over their stunning appearance. At the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Vishnu Vishal also confirmed getting married to Jawala very soon. "We are going to tie the know real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon," the actor answered a journalist who asked him about his marriage plans.

He added, "I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout." The adorable couple got engaged last year in December on Jawala Gutta's birthday. Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, Jwala Gutta wrote on Instagram, "It doesn’t matter who hurt you or broke you down what matters is who made you smile again!!."

Vishnu Vishal was married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of the actor K. Natraj. They got divorced in 2018. The estranged couple has a three-year-old son Aryan. During an interview, the Telugu actor spilled the beans saying the question of ‘You’ve changed’ came between them and that created problems in their marriage life. Vishnu then met Jawala and got engaged in 2020 during the lockdown.

