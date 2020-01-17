Vishnu Vishal OPENS UP on how he picked himself up post divorce, injury, alcoholism and depression

Vishnu Vishal hasn’t had it easy. His 11-year-old marriage to college sweetheart Rajini Natraj fell apart. Post that, he has had a mixed bag of hits though we must say that in recent times, his career has been on an upward swing post the humongous success of Ratsasan, which co-starred Amala Paul as the female lead and was also remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the leads.

Recently, Vishnu Vishal took to social media and posted about the issues he had been facing - divorce, injury, alcoholism and depression – and also gave gyaan on how he managed to overcome them. “I took the Vaaranam Aayiram way,” begins Vishnu’s tweet, and goes on as such, “I wish to share something about myself today. My journey so far has been a blessed one, marred by ups and downs just like anyone else’s. But the last two and a half years have been extremely difficult, filled with dark days and darker nights.”

I took the VAARANAM AAYIRAM way P.S - Sorry for the long letter but i had to put my heart out to all my lovely fans and friends :)

#motivation #lifelessons #thewayback #train #painandgain #facingchallenges pic.twitter.com/jKWHzahoHR — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 16, 2020

Vishnu then addresses the fact about his divorce and the difficult times of being away from his young son and how it took a toll on him. “I reached out for help, started therapy and underwent treatment for depression. Taking charge of my life, I started working out under a professional trainer, started eating healthy, restricted alcohol, practised yoga, cut judgmental people out of my life, blocked negative people on social media, spent more time with family, and a few close friends who always keep me in a positive state of mind. I started focusing on myself and my work,” he further wrote.

He ends his letter with “To all those who had my back during this trying time, thank you. We did this together,” while at the same time stressing on the importance of mental health. Well, we must indeed applaud Vishnu Vishal for talking about his problems in the open space and therefore, de-stigmatising mental health. On the work front, Vishnu is working on FIR, which has Raiza Wilson, Manjima Mohan and Reba Monica John playing the female leads.