Vishnu Vishal poses for a cute selfie in all smiles with wife Jwala Gutta as she hugs him

Vishnu Vishal poses for a cosy photo with wife Jwala Gutta as she hugs him from behind with all smiles. The actor is all hearts for his wife.

Vishnu Vishal, is an established actor in the South and Jwala Gutta, professional badminton player and fourteen time National Champion, are the cutest celebrity couples. The couple recently got married and their latest photos are all things love.

Ever since their wedding, the couple have been sharing romantic and cute pictures with each other. This latest picture shared by Vishnu Vishal with his wife Jwala is the cutest photo on Instagram. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, where his wife Jwala can be seen hugging him from behind as they posed with bright smiles for the camera.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been dating for a few years now. The couple got married during the Covid-19 pandemic with less than 30 guests. They got engaged in September and got married in April. Photos and videos from their dreamy wedding went crazy viral on social media.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal was last seen in the pan India film Kaadan, Aranya in Telugu and also marked his debut in Tollywood. The film was directed by Prabhu Solomon and featured Rana Daggubati in the lead role. For his next, Vishnu Vishal has director Manu Anand's FIR, and a movie titled Mohandas with director Murali Karthick and, Ratsasan 2 with director Ramkumar, which are at different stages of production.

