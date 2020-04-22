Vishnu Vishal posts a THROWBACK photo with Amala Paul in support of the Aadai actor’s motivational post

After Amala Paul posted her selfie with a motivational post for self love, Vishnu Vishal supported her post with a throwback photo.

Taking to her Twitter space, Amala Paul shared a photo of herself and captioned it with a motivational message, which presses on the importance of self love. She wrote, “How bewitching it is, that moment when you realize you are your own twin flame, protector, soul mate, beloved, sacred spirit of hope, mantra of freedom, Prophet, Buddha, spirit guide, divine counterpart, hero and healer -Rune Lazuli”. While this post received attention from the actor’s fans and followers, one of her good friends from the industry, Vishnu Vishal replied to the Tweet with two throwback photos.

Sharing two photos with the Aadai actor, Vishnu Vishal wrote on Twitter, “Well i realised that long bak... Here are some throwback pics of RATSASAN :) You are the best at your work.. So keep working and you wil feel THE FREEDOM”. The duo have worked together in the superhit psycho thriller Ratsasan. Recently, Vishnu Vishal opened up that it made him feel bad as his co star Amala Paul was unnecessarily blamed for his breakup with his ex wife Rajini.

Well i realised that long bak...

Here are some throwback pics of RATSASAN :)

You are the best at your work..

So keep working and you wil feel 'THE FREEDOM'#Ratsasan @Amala_ams https://t.co/hdY135D4wu pic.twitter.com/UDH1cl9zwh — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal recently revealed the first look poster of his next film Mohan Das. He will also be next seen in action thriller FIR. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. Apparently, the film will revolve around a young Muslim man, whose life takes a topsy-turvy, after he faces an unfortunate situation. The film also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, will be seen in a crucial role in FIR.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2016 2015

Share your comment ×