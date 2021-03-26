Vishnu Vishal’s fiancé Jwala Gutta shares PHOTOS as her friends throw her a bridal shower

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jwala Gutta shared a couple of photos from her bridal shower while spilling the beans about her wedding with Vishnu Vishal.

Last week, Kollywood’s sensational actor Vishnu Vishal confirmed that he will tie the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta soon. Now, at a time when his fans are waiting to know more updates about his wedding, Jwala Gutta has shared a couple of photos from her bridal shower while spilling the beans about their fast-approaching wedding. Apparently, Jwala's friends paid her a surprise visit in Hyderabad and made her day by throwing a bridal shower for her.

It is expected that Vishnu Vishal and Jwala will share more details about their wedding including the date, venue along with their invitation on social media. In the photos that Jwala shared from her bridal shower, Jwala can be seen in an off-white gown and wore a sash that has "Bride-to-be" written on it. Recently, the couple made the headlines when they both shared photos from their vacation in the Maldives, and the photos instantly went viral on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu will be next seen in FIR directed by Manu Anand. He is all set to start the shooting of his next film titled Mohandas. The film was announced in 2020 and it is produced under Vishnu Vishal’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Touted to be a dark thriller that will be helmed by Kalavu fame Murali Karthick. The film has Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. It was earlier anticipated that the film will be a sequel of the megahit venture Ratchasan. However, the rumour was dismissed.

Credits :Instagram

