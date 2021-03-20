Vishnu Vishal’s Mohandas: Makers wrap up the first shooting schedule; See photo

Other than Mohandas, Vishnu Vishal has two more films in his pipeline namely FIR and Kaadan.

Actor Vishnu Vishal recently announced that he joined the sets of his upcoming film Mohandas. Directed by Kalavu famed filmmaker Murali Karthik, the film is produced under Vishnu Vishal’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The film touted to be a dark thriller and as per the latest update of the factor, the filmmaking process is happening at a brisk pace. Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and shared a photo while revealing that the first shooting schedule was wrapped up.

It is anticipated that Vishnu Vishal will be seen as a civil engineer in the film. Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as the female lead while popular Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran has been roped in to play a key supporting role in the film. KS Sundaramurthy has composed music while Vignesh Rajagopalan. Has cranked the camera. Vishnu Vishal’s recent announcement has come as an exciting one to the fans who have been waiting for an update.

See the post here:

Vishnu Vishal captioned the photo, "The end of the beginning. #Mohandas First schedule wrapped up after many days of non-stop shoot, super happy with the output." (sic) The title announcement was made along with a short video clip that featured Vishnu Vishal. Other than this, Vishnu Vishal’s FIR was recently wrapped up and he announced the same with a photo from the sets of the film. He also has in his kitty a tri lingual film titled Aranya in Telugu, Kaadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi.

Credits :Twitter

