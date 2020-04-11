Vishnu Vishal’s next project's teaser and title REVEALED; Check it out

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal shared the teaser and title of his next film, Mohan Das.

Teaser and title of Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal’s next film have been revealed by the actor on his Twitter space. Titled Mohan Das, the film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik. The teaser started with a quote of Mahatma Gandhi. Since the film is titled ‘Mohan Das’, it is expected that the film will have something about non-violence. In the teaser, what we see is the torso of a well-built man, who can be seen hitting someone continuously with a hammer, as blood splatters all around.

The man can then be seen looking at the blood in his bands and removing his tee. Later, he can be seen washing it without even batting an eyelid. It was not until the end of the teaser that the man’s face is revealed to be that of Vishnu Vishal’s. Looking at the gruesome teaser, fans questioned the actor if the movie is a serial killer genre. Vishnu Vishal, in his tweet, hinted at the genre by stating, “This time the hammer is in my hands”.

Here's the TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER of my next, directed by @im_the_TWIST. This time the hammer is in my hands https://t.co/1Zm4ncdAHa@VVStudioz @24frps @SundaramurthyKS @editorKripa @turmericmediaTM PS: Watch it on your laptop or TV, YouTube is restricted to 480P on now — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) April 11, 2020

It is to be noted that in Raatchasan, which was a serial killer film, Vishnu Vishal played the cop, who was investigating the killer. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in action thriller FIR. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. FIR also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, and Reba Monica John in key roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, will be seen in a crucial role in FIR.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More