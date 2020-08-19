  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan: Director Ram Kumar REVEALS he is working on the film’s sequel

While answering a fan’s query about the film’s sequel, Vishnu Vishal tagged the director and asked him if it would happen, to which the director had revealed that it is on the way.
13295 reads Mumbai
Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan Director Ram Kumar REVEALS he is working on the film’s sequelVishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan Director Ram Kumar REVEALS he is working on the film’s sequel

Vishnu Vishal became an overnight sensation after the release of his recent psycho-thriller titled Ratchasan. Directed by Ram Kumar, the gut-wrenching film was a huge hit at the Box Office and critics too lauded it. The film was about a psychopath who would murder young schoolgirls in a gruesome way after torturing them for days. Vishnu Vishal played the role of a cop, who investigated the murders and identified the serial killer.

Amala Paul was seen as the leading lady. Now, the film’s director Ram Kumar had revealed that he has finished writing the film’s sequel. While we do not know if Vishnu Vishal will play the lead role in the sequel too, it is expected that this one too, will turn out to be a hit. While answering a fan’s query about the film’s sequel, Vishnu Vishal tagged the director and asked him if it would happen, to which the director had revealed that it is on the way.

Also Read: Stylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography Day

See his Tweet here:

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has a couple of movies in his pipeline namely FIR and Mohan Das. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will also be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik. As far as FIR is concerned, the film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement