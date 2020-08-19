Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan: Director Ram Kumar REVEALS he is working on the film’s sequel

While answering a fan’s query about the film’s sequel, Vishnu Vishal tagged the director and asked him if it would happen, to which the director had revealed that it is on the way.

Vishnu Vishal became an overnight sensation after the release of his recent psycho-thriller titled Ratchasan. Directed by Ram Kumar, the gut-wrenching film was a huge hit at the Box Office and critics too lauded it. The film was about a psychopath who would murder young schoolgirls in a gruesome way after torturing them for days. Vishnu Vishal played the role of a cop, who investigated the murders and identified the serial killer.

Amala Paul was seen as the leading lady. Now, the film’s director Ram Kumar had revealed that he has finished writing the film’s sequel. While we do not know if Vishnu Vishal will play the lead role in the sequel too, it is expected that this one too, will turn out to be a hit. While answering a fan’s query about the film’s sequel, Vishnu Vishal tagged the director and asked him if it would happen, to which the director had revealed that it is on the way.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has a couple of movies in his pipeline namely FIR and Mohan Das. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will also be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik. As far as FIR is concerned, the film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand.

