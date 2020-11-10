  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vishnu Vishal says he has faith in judicial system after his father withdrew anticipatory bail in Soori’s case

Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and stated that his father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail petition.
5909 reads Mumbai
Vishnu Vishal says he has faith in judicial system after his father withdrew anticipatory bail in Soori’s caseVishnu Vishal says he has faith in judicial system after his father withdrew anticipatory bail in Soori’s case
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and revealed that his father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail in the case related to Soori’s payment. He also stated that he has belief in the judicial system and that his father has not done any wrong. This comes a day after reports suggested that Soori was willing to put everything behind if he received his payment.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Today my father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail. I repeat, there is no involvement from our side whatsoever in the land deal between #Soori and #Anbuvelan producer. We have full FAITH in THE JUDICIARY, THE HON'BLE  @CMOTamilNadu & @chennaipolice_ JUSTICE will be served”.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil trends on Twitter as the film get a rerun in Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls

For the unversed, Soori filed a case alleging that he hasn't received his remuneration for acting in the film Veerathira Suran starring Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor. The film was produced by Anbu Velrajan and he promised Soori that he will give a piece of land to the actor instead of the remuneration. Vishnu Vishal’s father apparently got involved in the matter as he was reportedly involved in the real estate business. However, Soori neither received his remuneration nor the land. Earlier, Vishnu Vishal issued a clarification on his social media space regarding the matter. He stated that Soori owes his production house a sum of money and it is not the other way round.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Following Soori’s police complaint, Vishnu Vishal’s father petition for anticipatory bail
Vishnu Vishal shares a positive message on his social media; Says 'darkest of clouds are bound to pass'
Vishnu Vishal opens up after Soori’s allegations against his father; Says the Aranmanai actor owes him money
Vishnu Vishal looks sleek in his latest PHOTO; Actor advises his fans 'Just hang in there'
Two years of Ratsasan: Vishnu Vishal REVEALS why he took up the role; Pens an emotional note
Vishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film Jeeva
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement