Vishnu Vishal says he has faith in judicial system after his father withdrew anticipatory bail in Soori’s case

Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and stated that his father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail petition.

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space and revealed that his father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail in the case related to Soori’s payment. He also stated that he has belief in the judicial system and that his father has not done any wrong. This comes a day after reports suggested that Soori was willing to put everything behind if he received his payment.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Today my father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail. I repeat, there is no involvement from our side whatsoever in the land deal between #Soori and #Anbuvelan producer. We have full FAITH in THE JUDICIARY, THE HON'BLE @CMOTamilNadu & @chennaipolice_ JUSTICE will be served”.

See his Tweet here:

Today my father has withdrawn the anticipatory bail.

I repeat,there is no involvement from our side whatsoever in the land deal between #Soori and #Anbuvelan producer.

We have full FAITH in THE JUDICIARY,THE HON'BLE @CMOTamilNadu & @chennaipolice_ JUSTICE will be served. — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) November 9, 2020

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil trends on Twitter as the film get a rerun in Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls

For the unversed, Soori filed a case alleging that he hasn't received his remuneration for acting in the film Veerathira Suran starring Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor. The film was produced by Anbu Velrajan and he promised Soori that he will give a piece of land to the actor instead of the remuneration. Vishnu Vishal’s father apparently got involved in the matter as he was reportedly involved in the real estate business. However, Soori neither received his remuneration nor the land. Earlier, Vishnu Vishal issued a clarification on his social media space regarding the matter. He stated that Soori owes his production house a sum of money and it is not the other way round.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×