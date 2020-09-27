  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film Jeeva

Vishnu Vishal took to his Instagram space and narrated a scene from the film Jeeva and how he realised that he would never stop learning.
5416 reads Mumbai
Vishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film JeevaVishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film Jeeva
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakshasan actor Vishnu Vishal recently took to Instagram to share a collage of his favourite sequences from the film Jeeva making a beautiful nostalgic observation. He added that the film was very close to his heart and the films he acted in taught him a lot about filmmaking. His caption read, "This scene from JEEVA is very close to my heart.

 “When I enacted it I felt so many emotions run inside me… I learned new things from each and every scene, movie, director and actor around me on the sets and try to take in all the good and the not so good but one thing I realised is...The learning will never ever stop," he wrote on the photo sharing app.

See his post here:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Lakshmi Menon denies being a part of the Kamal Haasan hosted show

Jeeva is a sports drama film which revolves around the life of a young aspiring cricketer Jeeva who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team. The film was written and directed by Suseenthiran. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Rakshasan. He is currently working on Manu Anand directorial FIR playing alongside Manjima Mohan and Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan  which features  Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain and  Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will also be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement