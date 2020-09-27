Vishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film Jeeva

Vishnu Vishal took to his Instagram space and narrated a scene from the film Jeeva and how he realised that he would never stop learning.

Rakshasan actor Vishnu Vishal recently took to Instagram to share a collage of his favourite sequences from the film Jeeva making a beautiful nostalgic observation. He added that the film was very close to his heart and the films he acted in taught him a lot about filmmaking. His caption read, "This scene from JEEVA is very close to my heart.

“When I enacted it I felt so many emotions run inside me… I learned new things from each and every scene, movie, director and actor around me on the sets and try to take in all the good and the not so good but one thing I realised is...The learning will never ever stop," he wrote on the photo sharing app.

See his post here:

Jeeva is a sports drama film which revolves around the life of a young aspiring cricketer Jeeva who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team. The film was written and directed by Suseenthiran. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Rakshasan. He is currently working on Manu Anand directorial FIR playing alongside Manjima Mohan and Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan which features Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will also be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik.

Credits :Instagram

