Vishnu Vishal seeks help from fans; Asks if he should wait for the lockdown to be over to announce next film

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal sought fans' help to decide if he has to reveal the details of his next film as per the plan or if he should wait for the lockdown to be over.

Vishnu Vishal, who has been making the headlines every now and then, has now taken to Twitter and hinted at his next film. Stating that his next film has been confirmed, he asked his fans if he should wait for the lockdown to be over to announce the details or if he should go ahead and announce it as per the original plan. He posted a Twitter poll to know his fans’ response.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hi. Wanted to start my next movie on April 11th, but life had different plans. I still want to be positive n share the details on the same date, but only with your approval. We tried something different n have made a 'Title Announcement Teaser', but your decision will b final” (sic). The options that he provided are, ‘Yes- Go ahead and release’, ‘No – let the pandemic decide’. The poll has received a huge response by his fans, with most of them suggesting him to go ahead and release the movie’s name.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in action thriller FIR. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. Apparently, the film will revolve around a young Muslim man, whose life takes a topsy-turvy, after he faces an unfortunate situation. The film also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, will be seen in a crucial role in FIR.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More