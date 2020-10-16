Vishnu Vishal shares a positive message on his social media; Says 'darkest of clouds are bound to pass'

Vishnu Vishal's post on his social media handle is a sure dose of positive thoughts and his fans are delighted.

The Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal shared a positive message on his Twitter account. The tweet by Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Sometimes the gloomy clouds block the LIGHT from the SUN ....Don't worry..The darkest of clouds are bound to pass and the SUN will eventually rise above and shine bright into your lives...Good morning guys..." The actor has been sharing photos on his Twitter account much to the delight of his fans and followers.

The actor previously shared a picture of himself in a rugged look. The actor wrote in his post, "Just hang in there...#goodtimesahead #keepyourheadhigh." The actor recently made headline when actor Soori made accusations against the Ratsasan actor;s father over been cheated for Rs 2.70 crore. The news reports further state that the Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor's father alleged had some part in the scam. The Indru Netru Naalai also took to his social media account to tell his side of the story. The actor wrote, "ITS EASY TO ACCUSE OTHERS. HARDER TO CHECK ON YOURSELF. BLESS."

On the work front, the popular actor Vishnu Vishal will be seen in the action thriller, called FIR. The actor will also feature in the much awaited drama called Mohandas. The film's first glimpse was shared by the lead actor on his social media account. The actor had also shared a poll on Twitter asking the fans as to whether he should wait or unveil the first look of his much awaited drama Mohandas.

