Vishnu Vishal shares a precious throwback moment with his first industry friend Simbu

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him with Simbu. The selfie was taken while he was shooting for his film, Ratsasan.

South stars Vishnu Vishal and Simbu are setting major friendship goals with their throwback picture that is going viral on social media. Vishnu Vishal, who, recently hit the headlines over his interview on divorce, took to social media and shared a few throwback pictures with Amala Paul and actor Simbu. Sharing a picture with Amala Paul, he wrote, "Well i realised that long bak...Here are some throwback pics of RATSASAN...You are the best at your work..So keep working and you wil feel 'THE FREEDOM'"

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and also shared a throwback picture of him with Simbu. The selfie was taken while he was shooting for his film, Ratsasan. He wrote, "After my first movie , Simbu was my first industry friend. We still have immense respect for each other. He is way more straight forward than most in dis industry. He passed on so much knowledge abt cinema n the craft of acting to me while i was shooting for #RATSASAN #throwback."

Check it out below:

Well i realised that long bak...

Here are some throwback pics of RATSASAN :)

You are the best at your work..

So keep working and you wil feel 'THE FREEDOM'#Ratsasan @Amala_ams https://t.co/hdY135D4wu pic.twitter.com/UDH1cl9zwh — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 21, 2020

After my first movie , Simbu was my first industry friend.

We still have immense respect for each other.

He is way more straight forward than most in dis industry.

He passed on so much knowledge abt cinema n the craft of acting to me while i was shootin for #RATSASAN#throwback pic.twitter.com/lX8Qsv1TLn — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has quite a few films in te kitty including FIR, Mohandas, and an untitled film with director Jiivi.

On the other hand, STR is busy shooting for Venkat Prabhu's political thriller Maanaadu. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in former girlfriend Hansika Motwani's upcoming film, Maha.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal OPENS up on his divorce; Says he's hurt Jwala Gutta & Amala Paul being blamed for his separation

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×