Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR to release its teaser on THIS date; Find Out

The Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal shared a happy news about his upcoming film FIR. The south star wrote in his tweet that the teaser of the much-awaited film FIR will be coming out on January 26. The south actor Vishnu Vishal also added the second look of the film FIR along with the tweet. The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward the intriguing film as the second look of the south flick looks very promising. The picture sees Vishnu Vishal hanging by the hand cuffs, in what looks like a captive situation. The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to watch the teaser of the film.

The Vishnu Vishal starrer is helmed by director Manu Anand. The director is a former associate of Gautham Menon. The second look poster of the film FIR, which is the short for Faizal Ibrahim Raiz, sees a bare-chested Vishnu Vishal who is the lead actor chained ruthlessly. The actor has bruises all over his body. In the background there is a map of India along with various news headlines which are shown reporting on terrorism.

Presenting you, the #FIRSecondLook :) We're working very hard to bring you an intriguing film this summer. Teaser from the 26th of January :)itsmanuanand VVStudioz turmericmediaTM pic.twitter.com/iSQXiWFWGh — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (TheVishnuVishal) January 11, 2020

The south actor Vishnu Vishal who has a huge fan following on his social media has worked very hard on his toned physique for the film this action thriller. The actor wrote in his tweet that the makers of the film FIR are working very diligently to get a brilliant film done for the fans and film audience to cherish for a long time.

