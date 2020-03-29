Vishnu Vishal's GF Jwala Gutta shares cute pic as she misses him in quarantine period; Actor has lovely reply

As we all know social distancing is such an important containment measure to fight against Coronavirus outbreak and must say, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are setting the right example for their fans.

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who is dating badminton player Jwala Gutta is setting major couple goals. The duo never fails to express their love for each other on social media and during the quarantine period, Gutta posted a picture of her cuddling Vishnu Vishal and wrote: "missing her boo." As we all know social distancing is such an important containment measure to fight against Coronavirus outbreak and must say, Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta are setting the right example. The actor had a lovely reply to his ladylove's 'missing' message. He wrote, "Its oki..Right now social distancing is important..Folded handspray for all..."

Vishnu Vishal is super active on social media and has been tweeting the importance of social distancing. He recently took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over the problems faced by migrant workers in the country. Vishnu tweeted, “Heartbroken to see the videos of working migrants across India who did not get time to get back to their respective states and villages amidst this chaos and confusion humanity is facing. Clueless people and children walking miles with no food. Hope some magic happens for them.”

Check out tweets below: Its oki..Right now social distancing is important..pray for all... https://t.co/al7iPw261N — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 28, 2020

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal flaunts his abs & sets major fitness goals; Requests fans to stay focused during 21 day lockdown

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in FIR ( Faizal Ibrahim Raiz). The shooting of the film was expected to kick-start in March but due to Coronavirus outbreak, it has been pushed now.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More