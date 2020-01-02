Vishnu Vishal's girlfriend Jwala Gutta shares cozy pictures from their New Year celebration; See Pics
Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta are setting major couple goals with their stunning photos. Vishnu Vishal's ladylove recently took to social media and shared their adorable photos from the New Year celebration. Sharing a series of their cosy pics, Jwala captioned it, 'My baby happy new year.' The couple has started 2020 on a good note and is going strong with each passing day. The former World Championship bronze medalist keeps treating her fans with such adorable photos with Vishnu Vishal. Don't they look adorable together?
Happy new year from us. @TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/o8hZiJ6zE9
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 31, 2019
My baby happy new year @TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/gxSRyVOHVb
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 31, 2019
Happy 2020 pic.twitter.com/1HhAZ57Cl0
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 31, 2019
Vishnu was married to Rajini and have a baby boy together named Aryan. The couple was blessed with a kid in 2017. Vishnu Vishal announced his divorce from wife Rajini on November 13, 2018.
