Vishnu Vishal's wifey Jwala Gutta REACTS to his second look of Mohandas

Popular Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal will be seen in an upcoming film titled Mohandas. The second look of the film was released and his wifey Jwala Gutta reacted.Vishnu shared the second look on his social media handles and Jwala reacted to it as she called him Psycho Saiyaan, which means Psycho lover. Well, currently the comment is getting lots of likes as Vishnu exactly looks like that in the poster.

The poster features Vishnu Vishal with a smirk, holding a bloody hammer which has the three monkeys hanging like puppets from it. A fourth monkey is shown knocked down on the side. The text 'cheers mate!' is also written in the background.

Psycho Saiyaan — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 20, 2021

The film directed by Murali Karthick is said to be a dark thriller. Vishnu Vishal is said to be playing the role of a civil engineer in the film. The role of the female lead in the film is essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh. The film also stars Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran and he's said to be playing a prominent role in the film. The movie, which is produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, has its music by KS Sundaramurthy.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has director Manu Anand's FIR, with director Murali Karthick and, Ratsasan 2 with director Ramkumar, which are at different stages of production.