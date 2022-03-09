Vishwak Sen collaborates with Naresh Kuppili for comedy thriller titled Das Ka Dhumki

Star Vishwak Sen will be working with filmmaker Naresh Kuppili in the venture titled Das Ka Dhumki. The film’s launch ceremony took place today in the Ramanaidu Studios of Hyderabad. The title poster of the film that was out simultaneously has a cards table in the backdrop and a waiter is seen posing as a joker in the pile.

Being made under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas film banners, Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Vishwak Sen. These two have earlier shared screen space in the 2021 film Paagal. Naresh Kuppili will get a chance to direct these two actors.

Billed to be a comedy thriller, Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has scripted the story for the movie. The storyline is said to be packed with thrills along with action scenes and upbeat songs. Getting further into the technical team, Dinesh K Babu will be handling the cinematography, while Leon James will score the music. Anwar Ali will be the editor for this latest venture.

The regular shoot of Das Ka Dhumki is expected to start from 14 March and will go on a fast pace.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen’s upcoming flick, Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam was scheduled to release on March 4, however, the release has been indefinitely postponed. A new release date for the film will be announced soon. Bankrolled by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the banner of SVCC Digital, the film narrates the story of a middle-aged man who is desperately looking for a bride, enters Rukshar Dhillon as the young Pasupuleti Madhavi. Will they be a match?

