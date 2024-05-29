Vishwak Sen gets emotional as he recalls a phone call conversation with Balakrishna during challenging times

As Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari gears up for its theatrical release on May 31, a grand pre-release event was held on Tuesday, May 28. The film features lead actors Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, and Anjali. Further, Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the event as the chief guest.

As is the case with the pre-release events, the main cast and crew from the film had a few things to share about their experience working on the project. When it was time for the film’s hero, Vishwak Sen, to speak a few words, he recalled an incident and a subsequent phone conversation with Balakrishna.

Vishwak Sen reveals phone conversation with Balakrishna that led him to tears

Speaking to the crowd, Vishwak said, “I will tell all of you an incident from the shoot of Gangs of Godavari itself. Generally, I don’t cry. As I’ve grown up, I’ve noticed that I’ve cried less.”

Further, Vishwak narrates this one time while practicing for a fight scene in the film when he fell from a lorry knee-first onto the road. “I felt that I would be bedridden for at least two months. But then we went to the hospital, and the scans came out fine. Thanks to God, nothing happened.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Talking about how the whole thing felt like one big blessing, Vishwak recalled feeling shocked that he was fine. That is when a call came from Balakrishna, asking if he was okay. “He (Balakrishna) called me and spoke to me for 15 minutes. There was this harshness in this voice; I could tell that he was concerned for me.”

Advertisement

Vishwak then looked at Balakrishna as he spoke, “Sir, tears rolled down from my eyes that day. Love you, Sir, thank you! After my family, only very few people have shown me so much concern”.

About Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari is an upcoming Telugu language action drama starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, and Anjali in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

The film’s plot revolves around a gang and their leader, Lankala Rathna, as they grow in popularity in the coastal regions of Eluru and Godavari.

ALSO READ: Gangs of Godavari Trailer OUT: Vishwak Sen takes on a mass avatar as the formidable ‘Tiger Ratnakar’