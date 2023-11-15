Vishwak Sen gets injured in accident on sets of his next film Gangs of Godavari

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen, known for several mass audience roles, sustained injuries during rehearsals for his upcoming film Gangs of Godavari.

Sen was rehearsing an action scene that required him to be atop a lorry. During the rehearsal, he fell and sustained injuries, after which he was taken to a hospital.

Vishwak Sen’s accident during Gangs of Godavari

The news of Vishwak Sen sustaining injuries during rehearsals recently emerged. Some fans expressed concern for the actor's well-being.

During intense rehearsals, Vishwak Sen slipped and fell, sustaining injuries that required hospitalization. Though the news emerged publicly in recent days, the filmmakers clarified that some footage circulating online was from weeks ago and the actor has since recovered from his injuries.

They have also notified that the HIT actor is currently back on set and continuing the remainder of his shoot.

Vishwak Sen’s work front

Vishwak Sen was last seen in the film Das Ka Dhamki which was directed and produced by the actor himself. The film was an action-comedy that featured him in a dual role, portraying both the hero and the villain.

The film which had Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Tharun Bhascker, Akshara Gowda, Hyper Aadi, Ajay, and Rohini play supporting roles was met with mixed to positive reviews and was a commercial success in the theaters. Moreover, the actor was also seen in the Rakul Preet Singh-led Horror-Thriller film Boo. The film was a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie which was premiered on Jio Cinemas.

His next release Gangs of Godavari features the story of thugs and politics that occur in the Eluru and Godavari coastal regions set in the 1980s. The film features Vishwak Sen in the lead role with Neha Shetty and Anjali in key roles. The film, written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, features the musical tracks by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Apart from Gangs of Godavari, the actor is set to be part of two other films. One is tentatively called VS10 while the other is titled Gaami.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi and more; 9 South celebs who changed their birth names