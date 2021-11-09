Vishwak Sen & Mithila Palkar team up for Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule; FIRST LOOK promises new age romance

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen's debut movie Falaknuma Das, which was a remake of a Malayalam movie Angamalay Diaries turned out to be a breakthrough for his acting career. Now, the actor is back with another remake film titled Ori Devudu. It is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule. Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar is the leading lady of the film.

Today, the first look and motion poster has been released and it shows the lead pair as a Christian bride and groom, sharing fun-filled moments in the backdrop of a Church. The film is said to be a youthful entertainer. The first look is almost the same as the original, which starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the Tamil version.

Ashwanth Marimuthu, the director of the original movie, is helming the Telugu remake as well. The details of the supporting cast is awaited as the audience is keen on finding out who will be reprising the role of Vijay Sethupathi from the original. Ori Devuda is produced by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju under the banners PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively. Director and writer, Tharun Bhascker, who has worked on superhit films like Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi will pen the dialogues for this film.

The story is based on today’s generation’s love story. This is about a young couple who eventually go through a rough patch in their relationship but overcome it with the help of a mysterious character called God.