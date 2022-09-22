Vishwak Sen welcomes Venkatesh Daggubati onboard for Ori Devuda; Calls him 'A man with no haters'
Vishwak Sen welcomes Venkatesh Daggubati on board for Ori Devuda with a cute social media post.
Vishwak Sen is presently busy with Ori Devuda, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kaduvale. Now, the cast of the film has got a new addition. Recently, Venkatesh Daggubati has joined the team. Sharing the thrilling news, the makers tweeted, "SURPRISE...SURPRISE.!Make Way for our very own #VictoryVenkatesh! Here's Surprise glimpse from #OriDevuda ft. @VenkyMama & @VishwakSenActor. Blasting In theaters this Diwali Oct 21st." It is believed that he will reprise Vijay Sethupathi's character as God from the original drama.
Welcoming the fellow actor on board, Vishwak Sen penned a sweet note on Instagram as, "Such an honour sharing the screen with a prestigious actor and the man with no haters @venkateshdaggubati sir...This is going to be a memorable thing for life sir. you is a small word. Love you sir...October 21st world wide theatrical release." In addition to this, The F3 actor also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Super Delighted to be part of this young team!"
Check out the post below:
Apart from Vishwak Sen and Venkatesh Daggubati, Ori Devuda will also mark the Telugu debut of Little Things fame Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar. Director Ashwanth Marimuthu is helming this Telugu drama. He also directed the original movie, Oh My Kaduvale. Bankrolled by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri and Dil Raju under the banners PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations, Pelli Choopulu fame filmmaker Tharun Bhascker will provide the dialogues for the film.
Leon James is the music composer for the project and Vidhu Ayyanna will be cranking the camera for Ori Devuda. Garry BH will be heading the editing department of the flick. The story will follow the life of a young couple, who go through a rough patch but decide to overcome their issues with the assistance of a mysterious character called God.
Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati reprises Vijay Sethupathi's role in Telugu remake of Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda