Vishwak Sen welcomes Venkatesh Daggubati onboard for Ori Devuda; Calls him 'A man with no haters'

Vishwak Sen is presently busy with Ori Devuda, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kaduvale. Now, the cast of the film has got a new addition. Recently, Venkatesh Daggubati has joined the team. Sharing the thrilling news, the makers tweeted, "SURPRISE...SURPRISE.!Make Way for our very own #VictoryVenkatesh! Here's Surprise glimpse from #OriDevuda ft. @VenkyMama & @VishwakSenActor. Blasting In theaters this Diwali Oct 21st." It is believed that he will reprise Vijay Sethupathi's character as God from the original drama.

Welcoming the fellow actor on board, Vishwak Sen penned a sweet note on Instagram as, "Such an honour sharing the screen with a prestigious actor and the man with no haters @venkateshdaggubati sir...This is going to be a memorable thing for life sir. you is a small word. Love you sir...October 21st world wide theatrical release." In addition to this, The F3 actor also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Super Delighted to be part of this young team!"