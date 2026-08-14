Vishwanath And Sons Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Suriya, Mamitha Baiju’s romantic drama

Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the romantic drama features Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead. As the movie hits the big screens, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

Vishwanath & Sons Twitter Review

Speaking about the film, a user on social media called it a below-average film with no major high points. They praised Mamitha Baiju for saving the film to an extent but felt that she could not completely redeem it. The user also criticised the film for normalising affairs and making fun of them while being promoted as a family entertainer, calling it a disappointing film.

Another netizen gave Vishwanath & Sons a rating of 3.75/5 and described it as the best theatrical Suriya film in ages. They praised it as a neatly written and heartfelt family drama with several noteworthy moments and a strong emotional connection. The user also thanked Venky Atluri and his team for delivering what they considered a beautiful entertainer.

Moreover, a third user said that they loved the movie and praised its comedy and emotional elements, calling it a proper family entertainer. They also described it as another blockbuster for Suriya and said that, for them, Vishwanath & Sons was better than Karuppu.

Additionally, another person called Vishwanath & Sons a pure gem of a film and praised Suriya as a perfect gentleman both on and off the screen. They described Mamitha Baiju’s performance as her best work to date and praised Max for his impressive performance. The netizen also thanked Venky Atluri for delivering a breezy, fresh, emotional, and refreshing movie.

Here are the reactions:

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level sportsperson who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

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