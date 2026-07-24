Vishwanath And Sons: Is Suriya’s upcoming film a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film? Here’s what the director says

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is billed as a romantic family drama, with Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead.

Ahead of the release, the film's director has revealed whether Vishwanath And Sons is a bilingual project like his earlier film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu), which starred Dhanush in the lead role.

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons to be bilingual?

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Venky Atluri said, "Vaathi was a bilingual film we shot in both Tamil and Telugu, but Vishwanath And Sons was shot only in Tamil. With Vaathi, I wanted to experiment with Dhanush sir. After that, I made Lucky Baskhar only in Telugu, but the Tamil audience made it a blockbuster. That's when I realised shooting in all languages means extra days. People have started embracing films irrespective of their mother tongue. So we made Vishwanath And Sons only in Tamil."

Vishwanath And Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-year-old former international champion attempting a comeback despite his failing eyesight. The story revolves around his complex relationship with Maddy, a vibrant woman 20 years younger than him, who falls in love with him, leading to emotional conflicts.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju , the film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film follows a father and his daughter, who travel to Chennai so that the latter can undergo surgery. While spending the night at a railway station, the duo is robbed of the gold they had planned to sell to cover the medical expenses.

Although the gold is eventually recovered, they are forced to deal with challenges created by Baby Kannan. Desperate for help, the father prays to the guardian deity Karuppusamy, who takes human form to help them and bring about change. The film concludes with an epilogue hinting at a sequel titled Karuppu vs Vellai.

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles.

Besides Vishwanath And Sons, Suriya also has the tentatively titled Suriya47 in his lineup. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in key roles.

The actor has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead.

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