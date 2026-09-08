Vishwanath and Sons OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya, Mamitha Baiju starrer romantic drama

Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theaters on August 14, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now set to arrive on the streaming platform. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons is slated to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming on September 11, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on its social media handle, which read, “Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father.”

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Here’s the official post:

Apart from the original Tamil version, the movie will also be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official trailer and plot of Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist and champion shooter who values his independence and has little faith in marriage. After becoming a father through surrogacy, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when his young son’s health condition requires help from his biological mother, Maddy, a spirited medical student living in San Francisco.

Maddy travels to India to help the child and gradually forms a warm bond with Sanjay’s mother, Nirmala, becoming an important part of the family. Her lively personality also brings her closer to Sanjay, despite their significant age difference and his reluctance to pursue a relationship.

When Maddy expresses her feelings, Sanjay keeps his distance and encourages her to complete her medical education. Meanwhile, changing family circumstances lead Sanjay to reconnect with his stepmother and her daughter, helping him overcome long-held resentment and rediscover the importance of family.

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Six years later, Maddy completes her medical degree and reconnects with Sanjay and the child. As the three spend time together, Sanjay offers Maddy an opportunity to work at a new hospital established in his mother’s memory. The movie ends on an open-ended note as Sanjay, Maddy, and the child share a peaceful moment together, leaving their future relationship open to interpretation.

Cast and crew of Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons features Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, Harsha Chemudu, and others in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri, with dialogues penned by KN Vijayakumar. It is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli has edited the film.

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