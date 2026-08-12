Vishwanath And Sons: Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals she 'learned of her mother’s demise while filming comic scene'

Content Warning: The article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar displayed remarkable professionalism while shooting for Vishwanath & Sons after receiving devastating news about her mother, Geetha Radha. Radikaa was filming a comedy sequence when she learnt of her mother's demise. Despite the personal loss, the actor asked to complete the scene before leaving the set.

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Director Venky Atluri and actors Suriya and Mamitha Baiju recently recalled the emotional incident during an interview released by the film’s producer, Sithara Entertainments. They revealed that nearly 85 percent of the comedy sequence had already been filmed, and Radikaa felt completing the remaining portions would be better than recreating the scene later.

Recalling the moment, Venky Atluri said, “We were shooting a proper comedy scene. It was a proper comedy scene, and that was when the news came that Radikaa ma’am’s mother had just passed away. But she asked, ‘Can I finish this scene and leave?’ I froze for a second and just went completely blank.”

The incident reportedly left everyone on the set stunned. Her decision to complete the sequence before stepping away was remembered by her co-stars and director as a testament to her commitment to the film. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju also spoke about the veteran actor’s strength and professionalism while recalling the difficult moment.

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About Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic-level sportsperson whose life changes when he discovers that his son urgently needs medical treatment. His journey brings him into contact with Maddy, a spirited woman in her 20s, played by Mamitha Baiju. The story explores the unexpected bond between two people from different generations and with contrasting personalities. Alongside Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film features Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

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