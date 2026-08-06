Vishwanath And Sons Synopsis: Suriya to play former Olympic player falling in love with his child’s surrogate mother?

Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film's synopsis appears to have been revealed online.

Vishwanath & Sons Synopsis

According to an update shared by Let’s Cinema, the synopsis reads, “ Vishwanath & Sons . This Tamil-language romantic drama follows a former Olympic shooter who becomes emotionally connected with the surrogate mother of his child after the infant falls ill.”

With the film just days away from its theatrical release, the trailer is scheduled to arrive online on August 7, 2026. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film follows a father and daughter who travel to Chennai for the latter’s surgery. While spending a night at a railway station, they lose the gold they had planned to sell to cover the medical expenses.

Although the gold is eventually recovered, they face further challenges due to Baby Kannan. Seeking help, the father prays to the guardian deity Karuppusamy, who takes human form to assist them and bring about change. The film concludes with an epilogue hinting at a sequel titled Karuppu vs Vellai.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles.

Apart from Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya also has the tentatively titled Suriya47 in his lineup. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in key roles. The production was recently wrapped up, with Suriya indicating that the film is expected to release in 2026 itself, marking a potential hat-trick of releases for the actor this year.

The actor has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, featuring Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The project marks the second collaboration between Suriya and Gnanavel after Jai Bhim. With Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, the film is being produced by Hombale Films.

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