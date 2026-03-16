Vishwanath And Sons Teaser: Suriya turns sharpshooter in Venky Atluri's next, set for unusual romance with Mamitha Baiju

After the box office debacle of Retro, Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vishwanath And Sons. The actor unveiled the teaser on Monday, March 16. The teaser introduced Suriya as 40-year-old Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional pistol-shooter who brings laurels to the nation, playing sports internationally. Mamitha Baiju is playing a free-spirited young girl, Maddy, who is around half of Sanjay's age. As per the teaser, Maddy fell for Sanjay and wants to settle with him, while Sanjay resists due to their age-gap.

The 1-minute-44-second-long teaser ends with a cliffhanger, where Suriya can be seen holding a baby. Though there is no conversation around the baby in the teaser, it seems that it must be Sanjay's kid.

The teaser is colorful, youthful, light-hearted, and romantic. Suriya and Mamitha made up together a perfect casting for their age-appropriate roles. The film also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar, who recently delivered a Super Hit film, Thaai Kizhavi, and Raveena Tandon. Details about Raveena's character have been kept under wraps.

Watch the teaser below:

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. The film features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Banglan.

The movie is looking for a grand theatrical release in July 2026. It will be interesting to see whether it can mark a comeback of Suriya at the box office or not. For the unversed, his last two releases, Retro and Kanguva, met with disastrous response at the ticket window. That said, the fate of Vishwanath and Sons will be crucial for Suriya.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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