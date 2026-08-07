Vishwanath And Sons Trailer: Suriya carries his natural charisma in his romantic drama with Mamitha Baiju

Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role, is a romantic drama slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the makers have unveiled the film's trailer, offering a glimpse into a love story between two people from different age groups.

Vishwanath & Sons Trailer

In the 2-minute and 49-second trailer, Suriya is introduced as Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic-level shooter raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay's life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This eventually leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree young woman in her 20s.

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Watch the trailer:

The trailer explores the evolving bond between Sanjay and Maddy, two individuals from different generations with contrasting personalities. As their relationship develops, the story hints at emotional layers tied to Sanjay's past while raising questions about where their journey together will lead.

Alongside Suriya, the film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and others also play key roles. Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Following Vishwanath & Sons , Suriya also has the tentatively titled Suriya47 in the pipeline. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in key roles. Production on the project has been wrapped up, and Suriya recently indicated that it is expected to release later in 2026, potentially marking his third release of the year.

The actor has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, featuring Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The project marks their second collaboration after Jai Bhim. Yogi Babu will also appear in a pivotal role, with the film being produced by Hombale Films.

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Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju will next be seen opposite Nivin Pauly in the romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 21, 2026, during the Onam festive season and is co-produced by Fahadh Faasil.

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