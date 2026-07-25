Vishwanath And Sons: Venky Atluri recalls Jyotika’s suggestions for Suriya starrer, says ‘Feedback I got was very…’

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the filmmaker recently revealed that actress Jyotika gave some of the most valuable feedback and suggestions for the film.

Venky Atluri admits to big suggestions from Jyotika for Vishwanath And Sons

Speaking with Behindwoods, Venky Atluri said, "One of the important narrations of Vishwanath And Sons was to Jyotika ma'am. She loved the subject and was happy, especially the first half. Jyotika ma'am gave a few suggestions for the film. I narrated the script to many, but the feedback I got from Jyotika ma'am was very helpful. I'll mention what all changes she suggested after the film's release."

Moreover, Venky added that audiences would walk out of theaters after watching Vishwanath And Sons feeling that the film was not morally wrong and would leave feeling very satisfied.

Venky further recalled that when the project was announced, he had come across memes, reels, and Reddit comments questioning how Mamitha Baiju could be paired opposite Suriya. However, the director said that at the time, only he and Suriya knew why Mamitha had been cast in the role. He added that after the teaser was released, everyone was convinced.

The makers of Vishwanath And Sons recently unveiled the film's second single, titled The Wedding Song. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the track was sung by Suriya, while actor-director Ken Karunas penned the lyrics.

Watch the video:

Vishwanath And Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-year-old former international champion attempting a comeback despite his failing eyesight. The story centers on his complex relationship with Maddy, a vibrant woman 20 years younger than him, who falls in love with him, leading to a series of emotional conflicts.

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, and Sshivada in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Besides Vishwanath And Sons, Suriya also has the tentatively titled Suriya47 in his lineup. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in key roles.

The actor has also announced his 48th film with director TJ Gnanavel, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead.

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