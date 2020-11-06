Visu’s Samsaram Adhu Minsaram gets a sequel; Rajkiran in talks for a key role

Vishu, who passed away earlier this year, had apparently finished writing the script for the sequel.

Late director, writer and actor Visu’s award-winning film, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram is all set to get a sequel. Visu wrote the story and it is reported that Bhaskar Raj will direct the film. According to reports, the team is currently holding talks with Rajkiran for a key role. It is expected that he will reprise the role of Visu in the film. Having veteran Lakshmi in the lead role, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram was about a joint family and how small events break the family apart.

While Visu played the role of the family’s eldest member, of the family, Lakshmi was seen as the eldest daughter-in-law. The movie also featured Raghuvaran, Chandrasekhar, Kishmu, Delhi Ganesh, Ilavarasi, Manorama, Madhuri, Kamala Kamesh, Dilip and Haja Sheriff, among others, in key roles. The film was a melodrama and it showed the importance of family values. The film was also the first Kollywood film to bag the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji ends bond with Archana; Housemates become RJs in a new task

Visu’s daughter Lavanya is assisting as the dialogue writer and it was the first film that was written by Visu. The sequel is produced by Raja of Makkal Arasan Pictures. Bharadwaj has been roped in to compose music for the film, while Pa Vijay is writing the lyrics. Cinematographer Rajavel Mohan and editor Suresh Urs are also part of the crew. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official update soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×