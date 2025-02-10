Viswam OTT release date: When and where to watch Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla’s action comedy film

Gopichand’s action drama Viswam was released in theatres on 11th October 2024 and opened to mixed responses from the audience. The much-awaited comeback of director Srinu Vaitla was not very well received by the public, and the film soon came to OTT in November.

Viswam is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video, after a disappointing theatrical run. The film is available for viewing in its original Telugu language.

Viswam is a Telugu language action drama starring Gopichand, Kavya Thapar, JIsshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Srinu Vaitla and, produced by Venu Donepudi and TG Vishwa Prasad under the Chitralayam Studios and People Media Factory banner respectively.

Coming to the film’s technical details, Viswam’s music has been jointly composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and Bheems Ceciroleo. The cinematography of the film has been handled by K.V Guhan, with the editing being done by Amar Reddy Kudumula.

Viswam follows the story of Gopi Reddy (Gopichand), who returns to India to save his father’s honor. Gopi, who holds his father in high regard has to stop Khureshi from executing his terror attack on Hyderabad. How Gopi saves the city of Hyderabad with his brilliance forms the plot of Viswam. The film also follows a romantic track between Gopi and Sameera (Kavya Thapar).

Viswam, which was touted to be the comeback film of Srinu Vaitla after the 2018 failure of Amar Akbar Antony, unfortunately, failed to live up to the modern expectations of the audience. The once-successful commercial director of Dookudu, Venky, and King, failed to capture the audience's attention. Many complained that Viswam felt like an outdated story and that it needed better treatment.

Post Viswam, there has been no news regarding the director’s next project.

What next for Gopichand after Viswam

Gopichand too has been on an unsuccessful streak of films for a while now. His last few films Pakka Commercial, Rama Banam, Bhimaa, and now Viswam, have failed to register any impact on the audience. It is to be seen what the actor decided to feature in for his upcoming venture.