‘This was totally unexpected’: Netizens react over Vivek Oberoi’s presence in Prabhas starrer Spirit

Actor Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated action drama starring Prabhas in the lead role. Sharing his excitement on social media, Vivek said he is “super kicked” to be a part of the ambitious project that has already created huge buzz among fans.

Vivek reacted to the film’s “sound story” announcement and wrote, “#OneBadHabit is all it takes to get you #inspiritmode. And what a powerful 'SOUND-STORY' that was! Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star, #Prabhas! Hoping the surprise lifted your spirits! Super kicked about bringing this action to life with your unmatched magic @imvangasandeep!”

The actor’s post quickly caught attention, with fans speculating that he might play the antagonist in the film. Although details about his character are still under wraps, many are excited to see Vivek Oberoi share screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit sound story impresses fans

The makers unveiled the Spirit sound story on Prabhas’ birthday, treating fans to a unique concept video that uses only voiceovers and background music instead of visuals. The video features voices of the cast and is complemented by a gripping score from Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fire emoji)”

The sound story introduces Prabhas as a former IPS officer and academy topper who ends up in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj’s character. His arrest, caused by conduct-related issues, leads to a powerful clash with a strict warden who follows his own rules.

Towards the end of the video, Prabhas delivers a striking line: “I have had just one bad habit since childhood.” This line has already become a fan favorite and reflects Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s signature storytelling style that combines intensity and emotional depth.

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for films like Kabir Singh and Animal. The film also stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, alongside Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in key roles.

