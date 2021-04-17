Vivek Passes Away: PM Modi mourns Tamil actor’s demise; Says ‘His untimely death has left many saddened’

As Vivek breathed his last today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note for the late actor.

The Tamil film industry has witnessed the most heartbreaking news after renowned actor Vivek passed away today. The senior actor had died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai at the age 59 and his unfortunate demise has sent a wave of grief and shock across the country. Ever since the news of Vivek’s demise surfaced, the social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor. Joining them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid his tribute to the renowned Tamil actor.

He took to microblogging site Twitter and hailed the late actor for his comic timings and intelligent dialogues. PM Modi also spoke about Vivek’s concern for the environment which was evidently visible through his films as well and sent condolences to the late actor’s family and friends. He tweeted, “The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet for Vivek:

The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Earlier, celebs like R Madhava, Samatha Akkineni, Kamal Haasan etc have also paid their condolences on social media. Madhavan wrote, "RIP @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbroken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early. The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care. The heavens are lucky."

