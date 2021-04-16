Vivek’s Health: Hospital issues statement; Says he is critical and receiving treatment in the ICU

The statement also mentioned that the sudden complication in his health may not be due to his COVID shot.

This morning, it was reported that actor Vivek suffered a heart attack. While fans of the actor and other celebrities have been wishing him a speedy recovery on social media, the hospital authorities have issued a statement on his health condition. It is stated that the actor’s health condition is critical and is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at SIMS hospital, Chennai. The statement further added that the complication may not be due to the COVID vaccination.

The statement read, “Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination.”

Yesterday, Vivek made the headlines after he took the vaccination for COVID 19 at a government owned hospital in Chennai. After taking the jab, Vivek addressed the press and urged the public to take vaccination during their turn. He said, "Vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me whether people who are vaccinated don’t get infected with COVID-19, it does not work like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death." Celebrities including Khushbu Sundar, Venkat Prabhu, Sibi Sathyaraj have wished him a speedy recovery.

