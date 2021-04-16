Vivek’s Hospitalisation: Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj pray for his speedy recovery
It came as a huge shock to the Kollywood industry when news channels flashed about actor Vivek’s health condition. It was announced that the actor has suffered a heart attack and is admitted to a private hospital for further treatments. Now, social media is filled with messages from fans and celebrities who are wishing the actor a speedy recovery. It is expected that more updates about his health condition will be announced by the hospital authorities soon.
Get well soon @Actor_Vivek saar!! All our prayers with you
Get well soon @Actor_Vivek sir
Shocked to hear that @Actor_Vivek sir has been hospitalised.Get well soon dear sir
One of the finest humans I have ever met is @Actor_Vivek . His news of being hospitalized after a massive attack is shocking n jolting. I am very sure he will be fine and back with us very soon. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Ji.
She further added, “Please do not link #Vivek getting vaccinated yesterday and having an attack today. It has nothing to do with each other. Let doctors do their duty. Please go and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Do not get swayed by rumours n self assumptions.” Vivek got himself vaccinated for COVID 19 yesterday at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated during their turns.