Vivek’s Hospitalisation: Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj pray for his speedy recovery

Vivek complained of uneasiness while shooting for a film and was immediately rushes to a private hospital for treatments.

It came as a huge shock to the Kollywood industry when news channels flashed about actor Vivek’s health condition. It was announced that the actor has suffered a heart attack and is admitted to a private hospital for further treatments. Now, social media is filled with messages from fans and celebrities who are wishing the actor a speedy recovery. It is expected that more updates about his health condition will be announced by the hospital authorities soon.

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu wrote on his Twitter space, “Get well soon @Actor_Vivek saar!! All our prayers with you”. Actor Krishna wished Vivek a speedy recovery. Khushbu Sundar expressed her shock over the news and also urged people not believe on rumors about the vaccination being the reason of Vivek’s health. She wrote, “One of the finest humans I have ever met is @Actor_Vivek. His news of being hospitalized after a massive attack is shocking n jolting. I am very sure he will be fine and back with us very soon. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Ji.”

Get well soon @Actor_Vivek saar!! All our prayers with you — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 16, 2021

Get well soon @Actor_Vivek sir — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) April 16, 2021

Shocked to hear that @Actor_Vivek sir has been hospitalised.Get well soon dear sir — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 16, 2021

One of the finest humans I have ever met is @Actor_Vivek . His news of being hospitalized after a massive attack is shocking n jolting. I am very sure he will be fine and back with us very soon. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Ji. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 16, 2021

She further added, “Please do not link #Vivek getting vaccinated yesterday and having an attack today. It has nothing to do with each other. Let doctors do their duty. Please go and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Do not get swayed by rumours n self assumptions.” Vivek got himself vaccinated for COVID 19 yesterday at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated during their turns.

