  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vivek’s Hospitalisation: Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj pray for his speedy recovery

Vivek complained of uneasiness while shooting for a film and was immediately rushes to a private hospital for treatments.
4432 reads Mumbai
Vivek’s Hospitalisation: Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj pray for his speedy recovery
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It came as a huge shock to the Kollywood industry when news channels flashed about actor Vivek’s health condition. It was announced that the actor has suffered a heart attack and is admitted to a private hospital for further treatments. Now, social media is filled with messages from fans and celebrities who are wishing the actor a speedy recovery. It is expected that more updates about his health condition will be announced by the hospital authorities soon.

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu wrote on his Twitter space, “Get well soon @Actor_Vivek saar!! All our prayers with you”. Actor Krishna wished Vivek a speedy recovery. Khushbu Sundar expressed her shock over the news and also urged people not believe on rumors about the vaccination being the reason of Vivek’s health. She wrote, “One of the finest humans I have ever met is @Actor_Vivek. His news of being hospitalized after a massive attack is shocking n jolting. I am very sure he will be fine and back with us very soon. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Ji.”




Also Read: Pooja Hegde misses ‘roaming freely without mask’; Shares throwback photo from her vacation

She further added, “Please do not link #Vivek getting vaccinated yesterday and having an attack today. It has nothing to do with each other. Let doctors do their duty. Please go and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Do not get swayed by rumours n self assumptions.” Vivek got himself vaccinated for COVID 19 yesterday at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated during their turns.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Actor Vivek suffers heart attack and is admitted to ICU; Fans wish him a speedy recovery
Director Sundar C tests positive for COVID 19, wife Khushbu Sundar reveals he is well but admitted to hospital
Khushbu Sundar and husband Sundar C take blessings of the elders at home on their 21st anniversary; SEE PICS
Venkat Prabhu’s Live Telecast: Kajal Aggarwal did not sleep throughout the filming of the series; Here’s why
Rajiv Kapoor’s Demise: Khushbu Sundar offers condolence and shares a throwback photo with him
Maanaadu: Teaser of the Venkat Prabhu directorial to be released on Silambarasan TR’s birthday
close